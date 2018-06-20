At the recent Qt Contributors' Summit as previously covered on Phoronix were some early discussions over plans to release Qt 6.0 in 2020. A few more tidbits of information have come to light on these interesting tool-kit plans.
Albert Astals Cid of KDAB was at this recent Qt conference and he has now shared his summit notes, particularly around Qt 6. He confirms that Qt 6.0 is planning for a November 2020 release, Qt 6 should be an easy migration path from Qt 5, etc.
Some details we were not able to confirm until now is that Qt 5.15 expected to be an LTS release and will mark the end of the Qt 5 releases. Albert also shared that Qt6 will use C++17 though from previous information this still sounded a bit up in the air. His notes also indicate that the work branch for Qt 6 will begin after the Qt 5.12 release, which is coming at the end of this year.
The KDAB developer also noted they are planning for Qt 6.0 to be a "boring" release to do more restructuring, dropping deprecated features, etc, to lay the groundwork for more exciting changes to come. It's also looking like Qbs will be the build system of Qt6.
More details on these early Qt 6.0 plans can be found via Albert's blog.
Add A Comment