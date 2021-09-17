KDE Sees Another Big Batch Of Plasma Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 September 2021 at 05:42 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Along with releasing Plasma 5.23 Beta this week, KDE developers have been busy on driving in a bunch of Plasma Wayland fixes and other refinements to their stack.

This week was yet another busy push of Plasma Wayland fixes ahead of next month's official v5.23 release. Among the changes this week were:

- KWin will no longer crash the Plasma Wayland session when disconnecting a Bluetooth drawing tablet.

- Long menus in applications on Plasma Wayland are no longer covered up by Plasma panels.

- Full-screen Chrome web apps should now work properly in Plasma Wayland.

- Plasma Wayland with multi-screen setups will now remember their panels, wallpapers, and widgets across reboots more reliably.

- Correct positioning of new panels created under Plasma Wayland.

- Correct handling when opening windows in a PLasma Wayland session that are larger than the area they fit into.

- Transparent themes are now displaying transparency correctly when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver under Plasma Wayland.

- KCalc now has a history view for showing prior calculations.

- The "share" menu for various KDE applications now allows generating a QR code.

- KDE Info Center will now allow displaying more detailed SMART status information.

More details on this week's KDE changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
