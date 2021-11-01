Google Will Now Pay $31,337 To $50,337 For New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 1 November 2021 at 01:21 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel.

For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating a previously unpatched vulnerability or a new exploit technique, they will pay out $50,337 USD.

Google is effectively tripling their previous reward amounts and promise to honor it for at least the next three months. They are hoping these $31,337 or $50,337 rewards will encourage more security researchers to explore the kernel and report their findings. In turn this helps better the security of Google's Android, Google Compute Engine, and Google's internal fleet of Linux systems/servers as well.

More details on the heightened reward payments from Google via their security blog.
7 Comments
Related News
Google Continues Work On User-Managed Concurrency Groups For Linux
Chrome 96 Beta Begins Preparing For Chrome 100, Adds Priority Hints Feature
Chrome 95 Released With FTP Support Completely Removed, New Developer Additions
Google Developing "SiliFuzz" For Fuzzing CPUs To Uncover Electrical Defects
Google Trumpets The Success Of Their Chrome "RenderingNG" Performance Initiative
Chrome 96 To Feature Improved WebRTC Code, Better Wayland Screensharing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Mediatek Posts 8k Lines Of New Linux Kernel Driver Code For AI Processing Unit Support