Google Will Now Pay $31,337 To $50,337 For New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities

Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel.
For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating a previously unpatched vulnerability or a new exploit technique, they will pay out $50,337 USD.
Google is effectively tripling their previous reward amounts and promise to honor it for at least the next three months. They are hoping these $31,337 or $50,337 rewards will encourage more security researchers to explore the kernel and report their findings. In turn this helps better the security of Google's Android, Google Compute Engine, and Google's internal fleet of Linux systems/servers as well.
More details on the heightened reward payments from Google via their security blog.
