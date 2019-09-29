KVM Changes For Linux 5.4 Fix Performance Regression, Add UMWAIT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 29 September 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
A second batch of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for the Linux 5.4 kernel have landed.

The first pull of KVM changes for Linux 5.4 last week weren't too exciting. That original pull brought support on ARM for up to 512 virtual CPUs, an ARM ITS translation cache, IPI x86 optimizations, and a wide variety of x86 bug fixes.

Sent out on Friday and since merged to mainline were a second batch of KVM changes arguably more interesting than the first:

- Improvements for nested virtualization.

- Restoring some performance optimizations that were accidentally removed in Linux 5.2.

- Support for the new Intel UMWAIT, UMONITOR, and TPAUSE instructions. UMWAIT is a power-savings feature coming initially with the "Tremont" cores and allows for a lightweight power/performance state.

- Support for informing Microsoft Windows guests if SMT is disabled by the host.

- Better detection of VMEXIT costs.

And the other assortment of fixes and improvements. The complete list can be found via the PR.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Red Hat Working On Optimizing KVM Virtualization Performance Stemming From Spectre
ACRN 1.2 Hypervisor Released With Kata Containers Support, Secure Boot Capability
Virglrenderer 0.8 Offers Better Open-Source OpenGL Support To KVM/QEMU Guests
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Linux's KVM Sees Patches For RISC-V Support
XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
Popular News This Week
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More
Fedora Workstation 31 Should Be Another Fantastic Release For Desktop Linux