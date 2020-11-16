More OpenCL 3.0 Bits Merged For Mesa 20.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 November 2020 at 03:24 PM EST. 4 Comments
It's still short of the full OpenCL 3.0 implementation, but more of the CL 3.0 enablement patches for Gallium3D's "Clover" OpenCL state tracker have now been merged into Mesa 20.1-devel

Mainline Mesa has been seeing various OpenCL 3.0 patches land as they've been reviewed. Today more of the OpenCL 3.0 patches were merged.

David Airlie of Red Hat continues to be the driving force behind the OpenCL 3.0 code in Clover and Karol Herbst (Red Hat) and others also engaged in the effort.

Merged today were another batch of the reviewed patches. This includes a handful of patches around OpenCL 3.0 event/queue queries, program properties, device/platform information, and more.

Hopefully it won't be long before the complete OpenCL 3.0 API support is merged in Clover, which continues to be staged via this MR. Ideally we could still see OpenCL 3.0 reached for Mesa 21.0 with that feature freeze not until early February and then releasing in March.

It will be quite interesting to see how well this OpenCL 3.0 support in Clover works atop the open-source graphics drivers. Intel for their part already has been exposing OpenCL 3.0 back to Broadwell with their latest builds of the Compute-Runtime on Linux. Meanwhile we still have yet to see NVIDIA's proprietary driver touch OpenCL 3.0 nor have we seen CL 3.0 out of Radeon's ROCm yet. Learn more about OpenCL 3.0 here.
