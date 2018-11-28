The Smaller DRM Drivers Have Another Batch Of Changes For Linux 4.21
Intel's Maarten Lankhorst has sent out another pull request of drm-misc-next changes slated for the Linux 4.21 kernel. This pull includes updates to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers as well as some core changes.

The core changes as part of this latest feature pull request include documentation improvements around dumb callbacks, decreasing stack use of the DRM GEM PRIME mmap, and other low-level changes.

To the smaller DRM drivers there is now EDID support for VirtIO, implicit fencing work for Meson and Sun4i drivers, BGRX8888 texture format support for Sun4i, also Sun4i preparations around linear and tiled YUV formats, the Meson DRM driver adds HDMI 1.4 4K modes, and there are various other fixes and improvements throughout.

More details on this latest serving of drm-misc-next updates for Linux 4.21 can be found via this pull request of the material now on its way to DRM-Next.
