More DRM Display/Graphics Driver Changes Readied For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 February 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
In addition to the big AMDGPU updates and equally significant changes to the Intel DRM driver, various other Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics/display drivers saw updates intended for Linux 5.18 submitted on Wednesday by way of DRM-Misc-Next.

Building off earlier DRM-Misc-Next changes queuing for Linux 5.18, more changes were sent out on Wednesday for the DRM core subsystem code and the other smaller drivers not seeing their own pull requests. Some of the new highlights with this DRM-Misc-Next pull of changes to premiere in Linux 5.18 include:

- Accounting support for the TTM resource manager that is now used by the AMDGPU driver.

- Querying the detected eDP panel can now be performed via DebugFS.

- Improvements to the DRM buddy allocator.

- More DRM drivers now supporting the "nomodeset" option that recently saw its handling reworked for this means of disabling of kernel mode-setting at boot.

- Backlight fixes for the Nouveau open-source NVIDIA driver.

- Rework of AMDGPU reset handling.

- A new DRM driver for Solomon SSD130x OLED displays.

Given the timing with where we are at in the Linux 5.17 cycle, this is likely the last major DRM-Misc-Next feature pull intended for 5.18. See this pull request for the full list of changes submitted on Wednesday.
