More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 3 December 2021 at 02:33 PM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Last month BattlEye-using games began running on Steam Play when using the latest Steam client beta paired with the experimental version of Proton. However, it still does require the intervention of the game studio to request the support be enabled for a particular game. Today in time for any weekend gaming is several more games using the BattlEye anti-cheat software working on Linux.

An update was posted to the Steam news to point out several more BattlEye protected games are now working on Linux with Steam Play / Proton.

The current list of BattlEye games working under Steam Play include:

- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Arma 3
- DayZ
- Unturned
- Planetside 2

This goes along with other efforts to enhance Steam Play's anti-cheat support capabilities ahead of Valve's Steam Deck and SteamOS 3.0 becoming available next year. As the Steam Deck release in Q1 nears, this list will hopefully grow much longer along with seeing other last minute Proton / DXVK / VKD3D-Proton innovations underway along with Valve's other great improvements happening throughout the open-source Linux ecosystem.
5 Comments
Related News
O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
FUTEX2 futex_waitv Wired Up For Other Architectures With Linux 5.16-rc3
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
FUTEX2's sys_futex_waitv() Sent In For Linux 5.16 To Help Linux Gaming
SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.