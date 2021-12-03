More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux

Last month BattlEye-using games began running on Steam Play when using the latest Steam client beta paired with the experimental version of Proton. However, it still does require the intervention of the game studio to request the support be enabled for a particular game. Today in time for any weekend gaming is several more games using the BattlEye anti-cheat software working on Linux.
An update was posted to the Steam news to point out several more BattlEye protected games are now working on Linux with Steam Play / Proton.
The current list of BattlEye games working under Steam Play include:
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Arma 3
- DayZ
- Unturned
- Planetside 2
This goes along with other efforts to enhance Steam Play's anti-cheat support capabilities ahead of Valve's Steam Deck and SteamOS 3.0 becoming available next year. As the Steam Deck release in Q1 nears, this list will hopefully grow much longer along with seeing other last minute Proton / DXVK / VKD3D-Proton innovations underway along with Valve's other great improvements happening throughout the open-source Linux ecosystem.
