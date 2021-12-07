More Apple Silicon M1 Bring-Up On The Way For Linux 5.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 7 December 2021 at 05:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
APPLE --
The enablement work for supporting Apple's M1 SoC under Linux continues and with the v5.17 kernel next year will be yet more additions.

Among the new driver activity for Linux 5.17 is an Apple PMGR driver for controlling the power states. The Apple PMGR block on their SoC has high-level power state controls for SoC devices. At the moment not all features are supported but important step forward for power management with Apple Silicon on Linux.

Also important on the power management front is enable clock gating for the previously mainlined Apple PCIe driver. PCI Express clock gating is also important for power reasons and that PCI change is queued up too for Linux 5.17.

Sent out this morning were also the Apple SoC DeviceTree updates for Linux 5.17. Among that work is the DT handling for the WiFI MAC address, bindings for the new PMGR driver, i2c and cd321x nodes, and other work.


This latest batch of Apple Silicon patches for the Linux kernel were submitted by Hector Martin with the Asahi Linux project. The effort continues moving forward for those interested in running ARM-based Apple Macs on Linux and will be interesting to see what they accomplish in 2022 particularly on the graphics front.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Can Boot On Apple's M1 Pro But More Work Remains
Apple Silicon GPIO Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
Linux 5.16 To Support The 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple Silicon PCIe Driver Queued For Linux 5.16
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
A Hang In The Linux Kernel Can Happen If Trying To Read A Broken Floppy Then Ejecting It
Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More
FWUPD Linux Firmware Updater Prepares "Best Known Configuration" Feature