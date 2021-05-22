More Intel Alder Lake Enablement Landing For Coreboot

In addition to getting Intel's Alder Lake hybrid processors ready for the Linux kernel and other areas of the operating system stack, Intel's open-source engineers have continued their trend in recent weeks of upstreaming more Alder Lake work into Coreboot.
Since February~March there has been a steady flow of Alder Lake enablement work landing in Coreboot Git and that pace has ramped up in recent weeks with more Alder Lake / ADL commits.
But as is also the case, Intel's Alder Lake support for Coreboot is centered around their reference boards with an emphasis towards ultimately having Alder Lake Chromebooks where Google requires Coreboot support. Sadly outside of the Chromebook space, Coreboot support for modern Intel/AMD motherboards/laptops is still rare. As well, this Alder Lake Coreboot support is still reliant on Intel's binary-only Firmware Support Package (FSP) and thus not a completely open-source implementation.
Nothing particularly revealing with the latest Coreboot enablement work for Alder Lake compared to what is already known about these new processors coming to market later this year. But in any event it's always good seeing new platform support added to Coreboot ahead of launch and that's continuing to be the case here albeit we still long for the day of broader desktop/laptop Coreboot compatibility and no FSP (or AGESA) blobs necessary. Given though the increasing industry trend of open-source firmware/BIOS particularly on servers, hopefully that day will be realized.
