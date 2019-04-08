Complementing the initial set of AMDGPU changes for Linux 5.2, Alex Deucher of AMD has sent in another pull request of new material for this next version of the Linux kernel.
That initial pull request at the end of March presented the new SMU11 replacement code for PowerPlay with Vega 20, RAS support for Vega 20 workstation cards, BACO for Vega 12, xGMI interconnect fixes, and various other low-level changes/improvements.
With today's pull request there are fixes around custom power profiles for PowerPlay, DX display bandwidth clean-ups/fixes, fixes to the new RAS support with Vega 20, better plane handling within the DC code, FreeSync improvements, and other code clean-ups and bug fixes.
Nothing too exciting on the feature front but the FreeSync / VRR work are these previously talked about patches.
This latest list of AMDGPU patches aiming for Linux 5.2 can be found via amd-gfx.
