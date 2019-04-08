AMDGPU Has FreeSync Improvements & PowerPlay Fixes For Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 April 2019 at 07:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Complementing the initial set of AMDGPU changes for Linux 5.2, Alex Deucher of AMD has sent in another pull request of new material for this next version of the Linux kernel.

That initial pull request at the end of March presented the new SMU11 replacement code for PowerPlay with Vega 20, RAS support for Vega 20 workstation cards, BACO for Vega 12, xGMI interconnect fixes, and various other low-level changes/improvements.

With today's pull request there are fixes around custom power profiles for PowerPlay, DX display bandwidth clean-ups/fixes, fixes to the new RAS support with Vega 20, better plane handling within the DC code, FreeSync improvements, and other code clean-ups and bug fixes.

Nothing too exciting on the feature front but the FreeSync / VRR work are these previously talked about patches.

This latest list of AMDGPU patches aiming for Linux 5.2 can be found via amd-gfx.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Trying Out The Radeon VII On Ubuntu 19.04 As Well As Linux 5.1 + Mesa 19.1
RADV Driver Tacks On VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float Support In Mesa 19.1
FreeSync Support For RADV Vulkan Driver Blocked By Lack Of Config System
RadeonSI Gallium3D In Mesa 19.1 Enables Parallel Shader Compile Support
Radeon's AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Picks Up A Warhammer II Optimization
AMD Sends In Their Initial AMDGPU Driver Updates For Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features