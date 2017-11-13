Mono Developing A New .NET Interpreter
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 13 November 2017 at 09:43 AM EST. 1 Comment
Miguel de Icaza has announced the latest big project with Mono: a new .NET interpreter.

While Mono started out with a .NET interpreter back in the day as the project was being brought-up for .NET on Linux, they abandoned it after their JIT compiler got into shape. Now a new .NET interpreter is in the works. This new .NET interpreter within Mono started off from their old code-base and since upgraded to provide modern .NET support and new language features while now they are working on mixed-mode execution support.

Having a new interpreter to complement their JIT compiler is for facilitating use-cases around more interactive development and developing iteratively without a full static compilation. They are also working on this new interpreter to support "some internal Microsoft products" with Xamarin being owned by Microsoft.

Some future work for this code interpreter is around improvements with the statically-compiled Mono, better isolation, mixed mode research, and more.

Mono/.NET users/fans can learn more about this ongoing work via Mono-Project.com.
