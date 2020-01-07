Fedora 32 Aiming To Ship With The Latest Mono 6 For Microsoft .NET On Linux
A late change proposal for Fedora 32 would jump the shipped Mono package from version 5.20 to version 6.6.

Mono 6.6 could make it into this next Fedora Linux release for delivering the latest Microsoft .NET capabilities on Linux. With Mono 6 originally introduced in July 2019 the C# compiler version defaulted to 8.0, the Mono Interpreter was deemed feature complete, debugger improvements, and other enhancements. Mono 6.6 was released in December with continued work on their WebAssembly support, better CoreFX compatibility, and other work.

While Mono on Linux desktop systems has seemed to further wane in recent years, the hope is with Fedora 32 to ship Mono 6.6 as the latest release. There is some headaches involved in the upgrade with how the new Mono release is to be bootstrapped, but hopefully will be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

The Mono 6.6 proposal for Fedora 32 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
