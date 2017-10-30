Monero/XMR Mining On Threadripper With Multi-Channel Memory

Phoronix reader Thomas Frech has shared with us another article on Monero/XMR cryptocurrency mining performance with AMD Threadripper. Thsi follows his recent guest posts of mining Ethereum with Threadrippers and AMD Vega GPUs Ethereum and Monero mining on the same systems , and the AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 crypto mining boost In one of my last articles I went from one RAM DIMM per system to two DIMMs for the 1920X. This resulted in a performance jump from 500H/s to 1400H/s. Because of this I bought 5 more RAM DIMMs to test if we maybe get even better performance.But not so much going from two to four DIMMs for the 1920X resulted in no better result than going from one to four DIMMs on the 1900X system resulted in very little improvement, maybe 50-100H/s better.This implies that Monero on Threadripper wants dual channel memory per Threadripper system but there is no need for more. This also proved that 1900X do not need many RAM DIMMs to perform good.

I do not know the result for the 1950X maybe the full 16 cores need four DIMMs but we do not know this yet.Some people also pointing out that because Threadripper is a NUMA system with two NUMA blocks I need to split the XMR worker thread into 2 instances per core. I will test this Later.I also wait for my Power meter from Amazon to get some efficiency results.