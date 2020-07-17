Monado Working On Positional Tracking Support Via Libsurvive To Further Open-Source AR/VR
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 17 July 2020 at 01:04 PM EDT.
The Monado open-source OpenXR runtime for AR/VR headsets is making progress on integrating open-source positional tracking capabilities.

This open-source OpenXR implementation has integrated a driver using the libsurvive library in order to provide open-source positional tracking for the Lighthouse tracking system with the HTC Vive / Vive Pro and Valve Index.

The libsurvive library is working well to provide an open-source Lighthouse tracking system. Monado can now be built with libsurvive and in turn when running with the likes of the Godot Game Engine's OpenXR support can lead to quite an open-source/libre VR experience.


More details on the Monado libsurvive support via this blog post.
