Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Seeing Driver Work On PSVR, OSVR, Razer Hydra

Monado as an open-source implementation of the Khronos OpenXR standard for AR/VR devices continues taking form though isn't quite ready yet for end-users.
Monado was announced earlier this year as an open-source OpenXR implementation that would support VR/AR devices handled by OpenHMD. Given the release of OpenXR 1.0 this past week during SIGGRAPH, consulting firm Collabora who has been working on Monado provided a status update on the effort.
Monado continues to be updated to work against the OpenXR 1.0 standard, improving its state tracker, and working on different hardware drivers as well as a V4L frame-server driver. Some of the new driver work happening is for the PlayStation PSVR HMD driver, PS Move Controller driver, OSVR HDK driver, and the Razer Hydra controller driver.
Those interested in hearing more about the latest work on Monado can swing by Collabora's blog for the current state hot on the heels of OpenXR 1.0.
