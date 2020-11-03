Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Begins Working On Android
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 3 November 2020 at 12:04 AM EST.
Monado as the open-source OpenXR implementation has been working on support for Google's Android platform.

Monado 0.4 adds initial support for Android to the extent that Android-supported OpenXR clients and demo applications are running on Android hardware. This also includes supporting Android orientation/acceleration sensors and other features of modern smartphones. OpenXR applications in VR mode with the likes of Google Cardboard and Daydream have also been tested.


The news of Android support comes at the same time of developer Jakob Bornecrantz confirming that this OpenXR run-time is now passing all of the tests within the OpenXR Conformance Test Suite. But those results have yet to be validated by The Khronos Group as an official OpenXR implementation.

More details on the Monado happenings via the Collabora blog.
