Announced last March was Monado as an open-source implementation of OpenXR , the Khronos standard for AR/VR. Today marks the first release of Monado as version 0.1 so while it's still early on it is showing much progress.This open-source XR stack has added support for the Project North Star as an open-source optical see-through headset, an Intel RealSense T265 driver is also available, scripts for trying various demos, and packaging support for various Linux distributions.So while not yet really ready for any end-user usage besides some demos, developers wanting to get involved in the open-source XR scene can do so via the code on FreeDesktop.org Gitlab . More details on Monado v0.1 can be found via the Collabora blog with the consulting firm continuing to lead much of this open-source XR effort.