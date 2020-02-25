Monado OpenXR Runtime v0.1 Released For Open-Source XR Stack
Announced last March was Monado as an open-source implementation of OpenXR, the Khronos standard for AR/VR. Today marks the first release of Monado as version 0.1 so while it's still early on it is showing much progress.

This open-source XR stack has added support for the Project North Star as an open-source optical see-through headset, an Intel RealSense T265 driver is also available, scripts for trying various demos, and packaging support for various Linux distributions.

So while not yet really ready for any end-user usage besides some demos, developers wanting to get involved in the open-source XR scene can do so via the code on FreeDesktop.org Gitlab. More details on Monado v0.1 can be found via the Collabora blog with the consulting firm continuing to lead much of this open-source XR effort.
