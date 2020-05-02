Open-Source OpenXR Runtime Monado Seeing Better Performance, New Functionality
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 May 2020 at 06:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Monado, the open-source OpenXR run-time implementation for Linux, has been advancing quite well since we last reported on it back in February with its inaugural v0.1 release.

The Monado OpenXR implementation recently gained support for out-of-process compositing for being able to deliver consistent performance and opening up other use-cases in the future like running multiple clients. Monado has also been improving its direct mode support on NVIDIA and there have been performance improvements. In some cases the performance boost is even 2x the earlier performance.

A brief status update on Monado was published on the Collabora blog along with the video embedded below showing Monado's out-of-process compositing in conjunction with Blender's OpenXR VR session.

