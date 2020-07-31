MoltenVK Update Brings Vulkan To Apple's tvOS

The open-source MoltenVK portability layer has already been providing Vulkan support on Apple iOS and macOS by re-mapping the Vulkan API to Apple's Metal graphics framework. With today's upate, Vulkan has now come to tvOS as well.
The MoltenVK update against the Vulkan SDK 1.2.148 now allows tvOS platform support alongside iOS and macOS. Apple's tvOS is the operating system found on the Apple TV hardware over the past decade. Apple tvOS is in turn derived from iOS. For the past several years, tvOS has offered App Store integration for third-party software while now these apps can decide to make use of Vulkan.
In addition to tvOS platform support, the updated MoltenVK supports a number of newer Vulkan extensions like VK_EXT_robustness2, VK_EXT_image_robustness, and KHR_driver_properties. The MoltenVK update also better supports iOS/tvOS simulators, other Xcode improvements, and a wide range of fixes along with various Metal MSL compatibility improvements.
More details on the updated MoltenVK release via GitHub.
