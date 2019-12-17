MoltenVK has now caught up against the latest Vulkan upstream specification for the time being in supporting Vulkan translated to Apple's Metal API on macOS and iOS.
MoltenVK's latest release on Monday is aligned with the current latest version of the spec/SDK, Vulkan 1.1.130 as shipped just over one week ago. Granted, not all Vulkan extensions are supported by MoltenVK.
This MoltenVK update introduces VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block support, support for Apple's Xcode 11.3, updating to the latest SPIRV-Cross, supporting linear filtering with vkCmdBlitImage, and a wide range of fixes.
Developers looking to utilize MoltenVK for cross-platform Vulkan graphics can learn more about this new release via GitHub. It's a shame more cross-platform games aren't yet utilizing MoltenVK but hopefully that will change in 2020.
