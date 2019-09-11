MoltenVK Continues Improving The Vulkan Experience On macOS/iOS

A new release of MoltenVK is now available that is updated against Vulkan 1.1.121 for allowing much of this graphics/compute API to function under Apple's macOS and iOS platforms by remapping the Vulkan calls to Metal.
With yesterday's new MoltenVK release there is now support for the VK_KHR_device_group and VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock extensions on the Apple platforms. There is also now support for using Vulkan events (VkEvent), support optionally using Metal fences for Vulkan semaphores, updated SPIRV-Cross, and a wide variety of fixes. Among the fixes in this MoltenVK update for Vulkan 1.1.121 are several crash fixes.
More details on this MoltenVK update via GitHub.
3 Comments