For developers interested in delivering cross-platform Vulkan games/applications and using MoltenVK for delivering macOS/iOS support, a new release is available that has a number of feature additions.
MoltenVK 1.0.22 is the new release for this compatibility layer that maps the Vulkan API on top of Apple's Metal drivers. With MoltenVK 1.0.22 the functionality is synced up against the latest Vulkan 1.1.85 specification.
This MoltenVK update brings support for a number of extensions from VK_KHR_maintenance2 to VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation to VK_KHR_get_memory_requirements2. There are also improvements to existing functionality, addressing potential deadlocks, memory leaks in the SPIR-V conversion, and other changes.
Those interested in learning more can visit MoltenVK on GitHub.
1 Comment