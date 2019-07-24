MoltenVK 1.0.36 Released With Many Fixes & Improvements For Vulkan On MacOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 24 July 2019 at 07:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The open-source MoltenVK continues advancing for supporting a healthy subset of the Vulkan API on Apple's macOS and iOS platforms. MoltenVK 1.0.36 was released today with support for more Vulkan extensions, many bug fixes, and a variety of other improvements.

Among the new extensions supported by MoltenVK 1.0.36 are KHR_device_group_creation, EXT_metal_surface, EXT_post_depth_coverage, EXT_scalar_block_layout, EXT_swapchain_colorspace, KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout, and various other extensions.

Several different Vulkan extensions are also now better handled, utilization of Metal texture buffers when available, memory leak fixes, and a variety of other fixes.

The complete list of changes for this Vulkan-on-macOS/iOS implementation can be found via MoltenVK's GitHub.
