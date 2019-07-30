MoltenVK Now Supports More Vulkan Extensions, Begins Targeting Metal 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 30 July 2019 at 07:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The open-source MoltenVK project that offers Vulkan API support for Apple devices on iOS and macOS is out with a new release for mapping Vulkan atop Apple's Metal graphics/compute stack.

MoltenVK has picked up support for a number of new Vulkan extensions and other fixes, but now does require Apple Metal 3.0. A Metal 3.0 requirement means using Xcode 11 for building and targeting macOS 10.15+ and iOS 13+ for the run-time requirement. MoltenVK still supports their earlier v1.0.36 release without Metal 3.0 for those wanting the older iOS/macOS coverage.

The updated MoltenVK release adds support for Vulkan's device group creation, EXT_metal_surface, post depth coverage, scalar block layout, INTEL shader integer functions2, and other extensions.

There are also many different fixes and various Metal/MSL integration improvements.

More details via GitHub for those cross-platform or Apple focused Vulkan developers.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.117 Adds Line Rasterization - Helping Out CAD Applications & More
Collabora Still Investing In "Zink" For OpenGL Over Vulkan, But Back To GL 2.1
MoltenVK 1.0.36 Released With Many Fixes & Improvements For Vulkan On MacOS
Vulkan 1.1.116 Published With Subgroup Size Control Extension
DXVK 1.3.1 Brings Logging Improvements, GPU Load Monitoring In The HUD
A Vulkan Extension Is Being Worked On To Acquire Exclusive Control Of A Wayland Display
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support