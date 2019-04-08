MoltenVK Now Supports Vulkan Tessellation On macOS, Other Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 April 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT.
The crew working on the open-source MoltenVK layer that allows for Vulkan to run on macOS/iOS by remapping the calls to use Apple's Metal drivers just picked up a lot more capabilities.

Headlining the new MoltenVK v1.0.34 release that was issued on Friday is support for tessellation. Vulkan tessellation support can now work on Macs! The new MoltenVK release also adds support for VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 and VK_EXT_host_query_reset. On the extension front is also updated support for VK_KHR_swapchain.

MoltenVK 1.0.34 also corrects function entry point handling, tracking device features enabled during the vkCreateDevice() call, fixes for potential memory leaks, greater precision within shader float constants, and a wide variety of fixes.

More details on the hefty upgrade to this Vulkan-over-Metal iOS/macOS library can be found via the release post from GitHub.
