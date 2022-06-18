Mold 1.3 High Speed Linker Released With LTO Improvements

Mold 1.3 has been released today as the newest version of this high-speed linker that serves as an alternative to GNU Gold and LLVM's LLD.Mold 1.3 continues improving its link-time optimization (LTO) support with now working more reliably under heavy load rather than aborting occasionally under high load on Linux. Mold 1.3 also can now be built with GCC 12 with LTO enabled, fixes an LTO issue with 32-bit hosts, and other changes.Mold 1.3 also adds support for the --icf=safe option for finding and de-duplicating identical code that can be merged safely, which can reduce the output size of binaries generally by a few percent.Mold 1.3's code-base is also now clean of AddressSanitizer and UndefinedBehavior conditions, support for the --package-metadata option, and a variety of other fixes/improvements.



The Mold linker logo.