Mold 1.2 High-Speed Linker Brings 32-bit Arm Support, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 15 April 2022 at 07:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
A new version of Mold has been released, the high-speed open-source linker successfully challenging the likes of GNU Gold and LLVM LLD.

Mold 1.2 is out as the latest feature release for this linker developed by Rui Ueyama. With Mold 1.2 there is now ARM32 (32-bit Arm) support added for those interested, various bug fixes and compatibility improvements against other linkers, and a number of new linker flags now being supported.

New flags with Mold 1.2 include -start-address, -Tbss, -Tdata, -Ttext, --oformat=binary, and --disable-new-dtags. Meanwhile Mold's --preload flag is now considered deprecated.


The Mold linker's logo...


Downloads and more details on the Mold 1.2 linker release via GitHub.
