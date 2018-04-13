Ryan Gordon Is Working On MojoAL, Adds Spatialized Audio Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 April 2018 at 07:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Ryan Gordon's new MojoAL sound library now supports audio spatialization.

MojoAL is the newest open-source project being maintained by macOS/Linux game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon. MojoAL is an SDL-based OpenAL implementation that aims to be a drop-in replacement to this long-standing, cross-platform audio API library that was originally started by his former employer, Loki Entertainment. While OpenAL continues to be maintained by the likes of Apple and Creative, MojoAL is a new replacement being hacked on by Icculus.

Gordon committed the initial MojoAL code just three weeks ago and has continued working on it since. This audio library is being developed quite quickly and the latest now is audio spatialization support for giving the impression of the audio source in a 3D environment.
Now mono sources will pan and attenuate by distance model. This is a lot of math I don't understand well and spent a lot of time researching, so be gentle!

It's not clear to me that Constant Power Panning, and my hack to split it into quadrants, is a good idea. There are possibly better approaches, possibly not using Constant Power Panning at all.

Obviously this is a stereo thing. Surround sound needs better hacks. :)

He is working on MojoAL as a tool to help in the process of porting more games over to Mac/Linux. He wrote a more detailed explanation of his argument for starting MojoAL development via his Patreon page.

While MojoAL is still in the early stages of development, those wishing to check out the project in its current form can see the Mercurial code repository with there not yet being a project site or the like. This follows his other "Mojo" projects including MojoELF and MojoSetup.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
A Quick Look At Feral GameMode / P-State Powersave vs. Performance
Feral Releases "GameMode" System Tool For Linux, Currently Sets CPU Scaling Governor
Rise of the Tomb Raider Coming To Linux This Month
Everspace Is Officially Coming To Linux Soon
VK_GOOGLE_display_timing May Be A Big Help For Vulkan Games
GDC 2018 Videos Now Available, Including Khronos/Vulkan Talks
Popular News This Week
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Fedora To Decide What To Do About GNOME 3.28's Auto-Suspend Default
KDE Applications 18.04 Release Candidate Arrives