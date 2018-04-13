Ryan Gordon Is Working On MojoAL, Adds Spatialized Audio Support

Ryan Gordon's new MojoAL sound library now supports audio spatialization.
MojoAL is the newest open-source project being maintained by macOS/Linux game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon. MojoAL is an SDL-based OpenAL implementation that aims to be a drop-in replacement to this long-standing, cross-platform audio API library that was originally started by his former employer, Loki Entertainment. While OpenAL continues to be maintained by the likes of Apple and Creative, MojoAL is a new replacement being hacked on by Icculus.
Gordon committed the initial MojoAL code just three weeks ago and has continued working on it since. This audio library is being developed quite quickly and the latest now is audio spatialization support for giving the impression of the audio source in a 3D environment.
Now mono sources will pan and attenuate by distance model. This is a lot of math I don't understand well and spent a lot of time researching, so be gentle!
It's not clear to me that Constant Power Panning, and my hack to split it into quadrants, is a good idea. There are possibly better approaches, possibly not using Constant Power Panning at all.
Obviously this is a stereo thing. Surround sound needs better hacks. :)
He is working on MojoAL as a tool to help in the process of porting more games over to Mac/Linux. He wrote a more detailed explanation of his argument for starting MojoAL development via his Patreon page.
While MojoAL is still in the early stages of development, those wishing to check out the project in its current form can see the Mercurial code repository with there not yet being a project site or the like. This follows his other "Mojo" projects including MojoELF and MojoSetup.
