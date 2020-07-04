Mircade Still Being Worked On As A Confined Mir + Snap Based Launcher
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 July 2020 at 03:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Back in early 2017 "Mircade" was introduced as an arcade-style game launcher on Ubuntu powered by Mir. We hadn't heard much of Mircade since 2017 but the effort is still alive for this Mir-based launcher that can trigger various apps to run under Wayland/Mir.

Canonical's Alan Griffiths published an Ubuntu blog post on Friday outlining this Snap confined shell based on Mir.

This basic shell in its default form can launch various Snaps like the Kodi media player, SuperTuxKart2 game, and more. Ultimately though it's meant to be quite customizable for users/developers wishing to experiment with Mir and Snaps.


Those wishing to learn more about Mircade can visit the Ubuntu blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 20.10 Moving Ahead In Restricting Access To dmesg
EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop
Dell To Begin Shipping Ubuntu 20.04 LTS On Their Latest XPS Developer Edition
Ubuntu 20.10 Looking At Restricting Access To Kernel Logs With dmesg
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot
Ubuntu's Ubiquity Installer Begins Adding ZFS Encryption Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console