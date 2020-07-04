Mircade Still Being Worked On As A Confined Mir + Snap Based Launcher

Back in early 2017 "Mircade" was introduced as an arcade-style game launcher on Ubuntu powered by Mir. We hadn't heard much of Mircade since 2017 but the effort is still alive for this Mir-based launcher that can trigger various apps to run under Wayland/Mir.
Canonical's Alan Griffiths published an Ubuntu blog post on Friday outlining this Snap confined shell based on Mir.
This basic shell in its default form can launch various Snaps like the Kodi media player, SuperTuxKart2 game, and more. Ultimately though it's meant to be quite customizable for users/developers wishing to experiment with Mir and Snaps.
Those wishing to learn more about Mircade can visit the Ubuntu blog.
