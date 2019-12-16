Mir Lands Server-Side Decoration Support For XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 December 2019 at 02:17 PM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Making Mir's XWayland support much more usable now is initial server-side decoration support in order to handle window resizing and window movements.

Mir's XWayland support to date hasn't supported server-side decorations and thus losing out not only on window decorations but functionality like window resizing and movements. Now in the newest Mir development code is this SSD support wired up.

The Canonical developers involved are looking at extending this server-side decoration functionality in the future should any Mir shells want to provide their own SSD implementation and supporting the Wayland protocols for requesting server-side decorations.

Aside from server-side decorations, they are planning other Mir XWayland improvements as well "until XWayland in Mir is fully usable" and near parity with the native Wayland client handling.

More details on Ubuntu.com and adding to the Mir accomplishments of 2019.
Add A Comment
Related News
Libinput 1.15 Is On Approach With Various Improvements/Fixes For Linux Input Handling
Before Ending 2019, Vintage SiS X.Org Driver Sees A New Release
XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Gets Smarter - Queries Mesa For Which GL Driver To Use
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
XWayland Work Pending To Address Game Tearing/Stuttering
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
The GCC Git Conversion Heats Up With Hopes Of Converting Over The Holidays