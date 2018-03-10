There is just one month to go until the official debut of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" release and Canonical's Mir team is busy as ever on the home stretch of final changes for this next release.
Some of the Mir team's recent progress with their focus the past few months on Wayland support includes:
- XDG Shell v6 support is now enabled by default. XDG_Shell is the Wayland protocol addition for managing surfaces with window dragging/resizing/stacking and other actions mostly desktop focused.
- Ubuntu 18.04 has dropped Mir EGL support from their Mesa packages. This is fine for modern Mir/Wayland clients thanks to taking advantage of the mainline EGL Wayland support, but means the legacy Mir client protocol will no longer have any hardware acceleration. Hopefully there's not many users left. This is part of positioning Mir for Wayland use-cases rather than their older Mir without-Wayland focus.
- They are currently investigating XWayland support for Mir. They are making progress on this front as well for optionally supporting an X11 window manager on Mir.
The latest Mir progress was shared via community.ubuntu.com.
