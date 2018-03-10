Mir Enables XDG Shell By Default, Dropping Mir EGL For Ubuntu 18.04
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 March 2018 at 09:23 AM EST. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
There is just one month to go until the official debut of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" release and Canonical's Mir team is busy as ever on the home stretch of final changes for this next release.

Some of the Mir team's recent progress with their focus the past few months on Wayland support includes:

- XDG Shell v6 support is now enabled by default. XDG_Shell is the Wayland protocol addition for managing surfaces with window dragging/resizing/stacking and other actions mostly desktop focused.

- Ubuntu 18.04 has dropped Mir EGL support from their Mesa packages. This is fine for modern Mir/Wayland clients thanks to taking advantage of the mainline EGL Wayland support, but means the legacy Mir client protocol will no longer have any hardware acceleration. Hopefully there's not many users left. This is part of positioning Mir for Wayland use-cases rather than their older Mir without-Wayland focus.

- They are currently investigating XWayland support for Mir. They are making progress on this front as well for optionally supporting an X11 window manager on Mir.

The latest Mir progress was shared via community.ubuntu.com.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
18.04 Beta 1 Released For Opt-In Ubuntu Flavors
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
UBPorts Is Working On Unity 8 For Debian
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS Released, Makes Use Of Ubuntu 17.10's Kernel/Mesa Stack
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released