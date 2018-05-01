Mir Working On X11 Support Via XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 May 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBports developer Marius Gripsgard is working on adding X11 support to Mir by means of XWayland.

The founder of the UBports project, Marius Gripsgard, has previously expressed interest in continuing to use Mir for their Ubuntu Touch work. His latest work is on adding X11 support to the modern Wayland-focused Mir display stack via XWayland.

The work-in-progress code can be found via this PR. "This adds basic X11 support using Xwayland. This uses the X11 api to create a X11 window manager to handle events and shell surface creation etc."

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of Mir during the Ubuntu 18.10 development cycle. Additionally, how quickly UBports begins to make use of the modern Mir support with the project still working to migrate from its 15.04 to 16.04 base.
