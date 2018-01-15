Experimental XDG-Shell Support For Mir's Wayland Support

Mir's Wayland support continues being hacked on and now being tackled is support for the XDG-Shell protocol.
A proof of concept implementation for the XDG Shell protocol has been posted for Mir. The XDG-Shell protocol as a reminder is used for managing surfaces under Wayland compositors for dealing with window dragging, resizing, stacking, and other actions.
With this experimental XDG-Shell support for Mir, weston-terminal works and GTK3 apps are working but not yet accepting input.
The experimental Mir XDG-Shell support is currently being staged via their GitHub repository.
Add A Comment