Experimental XDG-Shell Support For Mir's Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 January 2018 at 10:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Mir's Wayland support continues being hacked on and now being tackled is support for the XDG-Shell protocol.

A proof of concept implementation for the XDG Shell protocol has been posted for Mir. The XDG-Shell protocol as a reminder is used for managing surfaces under Wayland compositors for dealing with window dragging, resizing, stacking, and other actions.

With this experimental XDG-Shell support for Mir, weston-terminal works and GTK3 apps are working but not yet accepting input.

The experimental Mir XDG-Shell support is currently being staged via their GitHub repository.
