Mir Wayland Cut/Copy/Paste Support Being Worked On

When it comes to Mir acting as a Wayland compositor, feature support continues to be extended for making this a more viable offering for those looking to have full Wayland support.The latest feature work is cut, copy, and paste support being fleshed out.Alan Griffiths of Canonical posted the initial cut/copy/paste support today as a pull request.Mir in Ubuntu 18.04 remains quite basic, one year after Canonical abandoned their original Unity 8 + Mir plans. There is though the EGMDE Mir desktop environment coming about but will be interesting to see what more comes of the Mir developments over the remainder of 2018.