Mir Wayland Cut/Copy/Paste Support Being Worked On

When it comes to Mir acting as a Wayland compositor, feature support continues to be extended for making this a more viable offering for those looking to have full Wayland support.
The latest feature work is cut, copy, and paste support being fleshed out.
Alan Griffiths of Canonical posted the initial cut/copy/paste support today as a pull request.
Mir in Ubuntu 18.04 remains quite basic, one year after Canonical abandoned their original Unity 8 + Mir plans. There is though the EGMDE Mir desktop environment coming about but will be interesting to see what more comes of the Mir developments over the remainder of 2018.
