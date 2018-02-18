Besides Mir 0.30 being released this week, other Mir progress was also made by these Canonical developers working on forging Mir into a viable Wayland compositor.
Gerry Boland of Canonical's Mir team has shared that Snapd 2.31 now supports any Snap implementing the Wayland interface. This allows for Mir to be shipped as a Snap and support Wayland clients using Canonical's app sandboxing approach alternative to Flatpaks.
Gerry also noted that Canonical has hired another Mir developer. Since last November we knew they were looking to hire more Mir developers and now they have at least one new hire with William Wold. This 19 year old developer previously made a lightweight Wayland compositor called Hedgehog as a step towards building a Rust Wayland compositor that doesn't appear to be developed yet. His Twitter describes himself as a "256x engineer" and Arch Linux fan. On Canonical's Mir team he will be reportedly working on working to make Mir a "first class Wayland compositor" that other desktop shells can adopt.
The latest Mir tidbits are documented via community.ubuntu.com.
