Ubuntu's Mir Working On Replaceable Renderer, Hybrid Graphics Driver Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 October 2019 at 07:20 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical's Chris Halse Rogers has shared a road-map for Mir (or terrain map as he prefers calling it) about their future plans for this open-source display server that remains focused now on providing Wayland support.

Among the Mir projects they want to pursue but not necessarily to be completed in the very near future include:

- Splitting out the rendering and display code to be more modular and better handling cases like DisplayLink USB display hardware that doesn't have any integrated rendering support.

- As part of the platform refactoring, the ability for Mir to support multiple graphics platforms simultaneously. Right now Mir doesn't work with multiple driver stacks at once, namely not allowing the NVIDIA driver to work with the Mesa support loaded. So hybrid graphics laptops for NVIDIA+Intel and the like do not work right now with Mir but the goal would be to allow supporting multiple graphics platforms simultaneously. This is also needed for Mir remote desktop support.

- Replaceable renderer and scene-graph support as well as building a GNOME SceneGraph Kit (GSK) back-end for helping with the likes of GNOME Shell or Unity 8 running atop Mir.

- Hot reloading of Mir and better crash resilience without taking down any of the running applications.

These hopeful ideas for Mir can be found on Ubuntu Discourse.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" Formally Opens For Development
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Released
Will Cooke Steps Down As Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop Director
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable
Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Lands In Linux-Firmware Tree
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable