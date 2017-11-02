Mir Moves From Bzr/Launchpad To GitHub, Hopes For More Community Contributions
Not only are the Canonical developers that are left working on the Mir display server trying to make it easier to run Mir on other Linux distributions, but they have now punted the project to GitHub.

In trying to encourage more community engagement around Mir, they have decided to transition from Launchpad to GitHub. In the process that's also shifting from their Bazaar repository to now using Git.

They hope this can simplify outside contributions to the project and will now be relying upon that rather than Launchpad-driven merge requests. They will also be relying upon GitHub for the bug tracker.

Details in today's announcement. The Mir code on GitHub is under the MirServer project.
