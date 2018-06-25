Making Use Of Ubuntu Graphical Snaps With Mir-Kiosk

Delivering graphical applications that can be deployed on Ubuntu Core for IoT use-cases can be achieved in a secure and reliable manner using the Mir-Kiosk component to act as a Wayland server. Canonical's lead Mir developer, Alan Griffiths, has published a guide about creating these graphical snaps.
For graphical snaps, Mir is utilized which as you all should know has transformed into acting as a Wayland server over the past year. In leveraging Mir-Kiosk, the intended use-case for these graphical snaps is for a single, full-screen GUI application like for digital signage, web kiosk mode, embedded displays, etc. Support for multiple GUI windows can also be achieved albeit out of the scope of this guide.
Those interested in creating graphical snaps for Ubuntu Core/IoT deployments can learn more via this tutorial.
