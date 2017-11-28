Mir Lands In The Fedora Repository
28 November 2017
Ubuntu's Mir display server stack is now available in the Fedora archive for Fedora Rawhide, Fedora 27, and Fedora 26 packages are also on the way.

Over the past two months or so Canonical developers have been working on getting Mir running on Fedora and released that support as part of Mir 0.28.1. They've been working to get Mir running on non-Ubuntu distributions to try to encourage more community support and adoption around this display server that's morphing into a potential Wayland compositor for helping the likes of MATE, Ubports, and others with basic Wayland support.

Mir has also been moved to GitHub for development, Canonical hiring more Mir developers, and they have been looking for more community feedback on what should be their future direction.

It's been a twisty road this year for Mir when it essentially looked dead when Canonical abandoned Unity 8 and shifted to GNOME Shell on Wayland. But now they're still maintaining Mir for Ubuntu IoT use-cases and now these other potential purposes.

The latest in this story is they've got a Fedora packager to make Mir available through the official Fedora repository. As of this morning, Mir can be easily installed in Fedora 27 and Rawhide while the F26 builds should come later today. Mir-demos on Fedora will provide the basic miral-desktop and more right now on Fedora. The Qt5-based Qterminal can also run on their Mir demo packages right now using Fedora's existing Qt Wayland back-end support.
