Mir's EGMDE Desktop Is Now Available From The Snap Store

While Mir has long been focused on its Snap support, now available via the Snap Store is offering EGMDE.
EGMDE as a reminder is the Example Mir Desktop Environment. It's basically a proof-of-concept / example Mir desktop shell implementation primarily for experiments by the upstream Mir developers and those wanting to learn about the internals of Mir for developing their own shell or integration bits. You can think of EGMDE as akin to Wayland's Weston compositor.
Canonical's Alan Griffiths has shared today that the EGMDE desktop shell is now available as a snap on their Snap Store. This is part of a grander hope of wanting to run a complete Mir desktop shell as a snap. This "classic" snap works on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS while the developers still work out some confinement issues.
Those interested in trying out the very basic EGMDE desktop, you can find the Snap Store details via this Ubuntu Discourse post.
Add A Comment