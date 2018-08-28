Mir's EGMDE "Edge" Now Has Experimental X11 Support, Static Display Configuration

Ubuntu's Mir display server that has been chasing Wayland support and earlier this year introduced EGMDE as the example Mir desktop environment has picked up some extra functionality on its "edge" channel.
Thanks to Ubuntu's Snappy, via Snap it's now possible to have both beta and edge channels of EGMDE with easy installation. Their edge channel of EGMDE will be where they ship their experimental/bleeding-edge features. In making use of this new functionality, to the EGMDE edge channel they have introduced some new capabilities.
That latest work on Mir EGMDE includes support for static display configurations, experimental X11 support, and support for configuring Wayland protocol extensions. Mir static display configuration is akin to xorg.conf on X.Org Servers but basically limited for defining a layout of displays based upon the GPU card IDs and each card's connector names. The file format for this configuration data is YAML and is primarily geared for maintaining the configuration of multi-monitor setups. And then as far as the experimental X11 support, that's pretty self explanatory and has been in the works for several months.
Those interested in learning more about these Mir example desktop updates or how to deploy it with Snaps, see the Ubuntu Discourse.
