Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions

Fresh from the Mir 0.32 release, Canonical developers working on the Mir display server are settling on their approach to supporting more Wayland extensions.
Alan Griffiths and the other Mir developers are interested in supporting more Wayland extensions to suit to the different Mir use-cases from desktop shells to IoT. But given the range of Wayland extensions and some of them being catered towards particular use-cases (such as XDG-Shell for desktop systems), they are not planning to enable all new to-be-supported extensions by default.
For commonly-used Wayland extensions they will become up with the sane set of defaults, but for other extensions they will end up supporting, they may be turned off by default. But they are planning the methodology for allowing shell developers to be able to turn on their desired Wayland extensions at runtime. Mir would offer an interface for making it easy to dynamically enable and disable Wayland extensions.
Those interested in their early plans about supporting more Wayland extensions can find their latest planning notes via community.ubuntu.com.
