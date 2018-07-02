Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 July 2018 at 01:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Fresh from the Mir 0.32 release, Canonical developers working on the Mir display server are settling on their approach to supporting more Wayland extensions.

Alan Griffiths and the other Mir developers are interested in supporting more Wayland extensions to suit to the different Mir use-cases from desktop shells to IoT. But given the range of Wayland extensions and some of them being catered towards particular use-cases (such as XDG-Shell for desktop systems), they are not planning to enable all new to-be-supported extensions by default.

For commonly-used Wayland extensions they will become up with the sane set of defaults, but for other extensions they will end up supporting, they may be turned off by default. But they are planning the methodology for allowing shell developers to be able to turn on their desired Wayland extensions at runtime. Mir would offer an interface for making it easy to dynamically enable and disable Wayland extensions.

Those interested in their early plans about supporting more Wayland extensions can find their latest planning notes via community.ubuntu.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 0.32 Released With Much-Improved Wayland Support
Making Use Of Ubuntu Graphical Snaps With Mir-Kiosk
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 RC Released, Upgrades To Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Canonical Shifts Its Fiscal Year Ahead Of Likely IPO
A Complete Look At Spectre V1/V2/V4 & Meltdown
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables