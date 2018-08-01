Mir Is Back To Running On Phones, Thanks To UBports

While Canonical divested from their Linux smartphone plans, they continue maintaining the Mir display server as any regular Phoronix reader should know. Mir continues to be developed with Wayland functionality for IoT and desktop use-cases but the Mir news, Alan Griffiths shared they have been working on a new Mir website, bug fixing, progress on improved Snap integration, and a new edge branch for the EGMDE desktop. But what was most interesting is seeing Mir back to running on phones.
An UBports developer shared the latest Mir stable branch running on a Sony Xperia Z5 phone with UBports' Ubuntu Touch:
They are hoping next year with their Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 release that will still be based on Ubuntu 16.04 that they can deliver the latest Unity 8 and Mir components for better Wayland support and other improvements. That OTA-7 release is tentatively hoped for in January.
1 Comment