Canonical this morning released Mir 2.7 as the newest version of its display stack that is centered around easing Wayland usage for various use-cases.
Arguably most interesting with Mir 2.7 is the introduction of MirOil, which is a support API for helping to migrate Lomiri onto Mir. Lomiri is the UBports Ubuntu Touch project for what was Unity 8. With MirOil, this should help transitioning Lomiri (Unity 8) to work atop a modern Mir stack and in turn helping to get UBports' Ubuntu Touch working atop an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base.
Mir 2.7 also adds idle timeout option handling, support for the zwp_text_input_manager_v2 Wayland protocol used by some on-screen keyboards and Qt applications, moving to a C++20 compliant code-base, and a variety of other additions and improvements.
More details on the Mir 2.7 release can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse and the new release up on GitHub.
