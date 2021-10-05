Mir 2.5 Released With Wayland Extension Updates For Better Handling On-Screen Keyboards
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 October 2021 at 08:30 AM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical continues advancing their Wayland-based Mir stack for embedded and IoT use-cases. Out today is Mir 2.5 with the latest features as they work to provide better support for on-screen keyboards.

Mir 2.5 adds support for the zwp_virtual_keyboard_v1 to allow more Wayland on-screen keyboards to work with Mir. The Squeekboard keyboard is also benefiting from this release with zwp_text_input_v3 and zwp_input_method_v2 also now supported. With these additions more on-screen keyboards should work with Mir.

Mir 2.5 also adds axis source information to pointer events for Wayland clients, it will no longer block forever on swap_buffers, updates its wlr_layer_shell_unstable_v1 implementation to version four, and has a number of updates. There are also bug fixes around possible crashes, GTK hiding cursors now works on Mir, input fixes, and also two XWayland fixes.

More details on the Mir 2.5 release and source downloads via GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Released
Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04
Canonical Extending Ubuntu 14.04/16.04 LTS Support To Ten Years
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released To Correct Broken Install Media
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Special Being Prepared To Deal With Unbootable Media
Ubuntu 21.10 Delivering Some Performance Gains On The Intel Core i9 11900K
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Bcachefs Merges Support For Btrfs-Like Snapshots