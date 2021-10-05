Mir 2.5 Released With Wayland Extension Updates For Better Handling On-Screen Keyboards

Canonical continues advancing their Wayland-based Mir stack for embedded and IoT use-cases. Out today is Mir 2.5 with the latest features as they work to provide better support for on-screen keyboards.
Mir 2.5 adds support for the zwp_virtual_keyboard_v1 to allow more Wayland on-screen keyboards to work with Mir. The Squeekboard keyboard is also benefiting from this release with zwp_text_input_v3 and zwp_input_method_v2 also now supported. With these additions more on-screen keyboards should work with Mir.
Mir 2.5 also adds axis source information to pointer events for Wayland clients, it will no longer block forever on swap_buffers, updates its wlr_layer_shell_unstable_v1 implementation to version four, and has a number of updates. There are also bug fixes around possible crashes, GTK hiding cursors now works on Mir, input fixes, and also two XWayland fixes.
More details on the Mir 2.5 release and source downloads via GitHub.
