Canonical's Mir 2.4 Brings Numerous X11 + Wayland Enhancements
8 June 2021
Mir continues to be developed by Ubuntu-maker Canonical as a set of libraries and Wayland compositor for building Wayland-based shells with integrated window management and other features to ease the bring-up and catering to business use-cases around IoT and digital signage, among other uses. Out today is version 2.4 of Mir with more features and fixes.

Mir 2.4 adds a new driver-quirks option for its GBM-KMS back-end, --enable-key-repeat is now respected with Mir's Wayland code, timestamps are now handled under Wayland for frame done events, and the Mir X11 platform has also seen a number of improvements too. On the X11 front, Mir 2.4 now adds the hostname to the window title when remoting via X-forwarding, the X11 platform code has finally been ported from Xlib to XCB, support for resizing Mir-on-X11 windows, and also a number of X11 platform fixes.

Mir 2.4 also now supports precise floating-point pointer events with the Wayland platform for high precision input events.

The full list of Mir 2.4 changes and source downloads for this Ubuntu-focused Wayland compositor can be found via the project's GitHub.
