Mir, Canonical's Wayland compositor designed for various Ubuntu-focused use-cases for easily constructing new shells, is out with a new point release that packs a fair amount of improvements as well as fixes.
With Ubuntu 21.04 aiming to use Wayland by default there seems to be an uptick in Mir activity as well even though the Ubuntu desktop is set to run GNOME 3.38 Shell with its Mutter Wayland compositor. Mir remains an important part of Ubuntu Core and related efforts around self-contained applications, embedded / IoT, and more. Mir is being used with Ubuntu on hardware like smart exercise wall mirrors.
With Mir 2.3.2 released this morning there is initial support for handling copy/paste between Wayland and XWayland programs, Firefox support improvements, enabling Linux DMA-BUF support on X11 and Wayland platforms, support for configuring Wayland extensions in the MirAL Kiosk mode, and improved HiDPI support for XWayland programs.
Mir 2.3.2 also has a number of bug fixes. Details on all of the Mir 2.3.2 changes via GitHub.
