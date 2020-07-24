Mir 2.0 Released In Dropping Legacy Bits, New Platform Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 July 2020 at 09:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Approaching two years already since the release of Mir 1.0 following its shift to Wayland support, Mir 2.0 is now available.

Mir 2.0 was released this morning and it clears out the legacy Mir client/server packages as well as mir-utils and mirtest-dev. The legacy options around the host socket and nested passthrough were also removed. Various "obsolete stuff" from the Mir client code was also removed.

With this big version bump, Mir 2.0 also reworks its graphics platform API, improves probing with the GBM-KMS and EGLStreams-KMS platforms, separating more code out of the Mesa bits, and introducing the Raspberry Pi / Broadcom DispmanX platform.

The Mir abstraction layer, MirAL, also now allows shells to enable/disable server-side decorations, scale support for the display configuration, and various API clean-ups for MirAL.

Mir 2.0 also brings other code cleaning to its X11 and Wayland code paths plus many fixes in the process.

The list of changes for Mir 2.0 along with source download links via GitHub.
