Mir 1.8 Released With HiDPI Improvements, Better Compatibility Outside Of Ubuntu
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 April 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Mir 1.8 is available today as the newest feature update to this display stack developed by Canonical that currently is focused on providing a pleasant Wayland compositor experience especially for kiosk-type environments and others wanting to transition from X11 to Wayland.

Mir 1.8 ships with better support for HiDPI displays in now correctly sizing windows for high resolution updates, particularly around proper scaling of Wayland clients. Fractional scaling and individual (per-monitor) scaling is supported.

The other big area of focus for Mir 1.8 was on improving the compatibility outside of Ubuntu with working to fix issues occurring on other Linux distributions. Notably, problems with the start-up and launcher have been addressed for the likes of Fedora and Arch Linux.

The Mir Shell can now support launching the GNOME Terminal on all platforms, the --display-config option now works when running Mir on X11, Mir-on-X now allows scaling for fake outputs, and a variety of bugs have been fixed.

More details on the Mir 1.8 release via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Sway Wayland Compositor Seeing Adaptive-Sync/VRR Support
Wayland-Protocols 1.19 Released With Governance Guide, Updated XDG-Shell
LavaLauncher 1.6 Released As A Simple Dock/Launcher For Wayland
Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
Mir's X11 Support Is Being Promoted From Experimental
Weston 8.0 Released With DRM HDCP Support, EGL Partial Updates, Headless OpenGL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling