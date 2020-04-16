Mir 1.8 is available today as the newest feature update to this display stack developed by Canonical that currently is focused on providing a pleasant Wayland compositor experience especially for kiosk-type environments and others wanting to transition from X11 to Wayland.
Mir 1.8 ships with better support for HiDPI displays in now correctly sizing windows for high resolution updates, particularly around proper scaling of Wayland clients. Fractional scaling and individual (per-monitor) scaling is supported.
The other big area of focus for Mir 1.8 was on improving the compatibility outside of Ubuntu with working to fix issues occurring on other Linux distributions. Notably, problems with the start-up and launcher have been addressed for the likes of Fedora and Arch Linux.
The Mir Shell can now support launching the GNOME Terminal on all platforms, the --display-config option now works when running Mir on X11, Mir-on-X now allows scaling for fake outputs, and a variety of bugs have been fixed.
More details on the Mir 1.8 release via the release announcement.
